Resident Brian and his wife Hazel enjoy meeting Orion the Angora rabnbit.

Residents at the home had a brilliant time as they were joined by Rachel from the Purple Pig Company who brought along her collection of nocturnal animals.

This included Lucy lots of Legs the millipede, thorn the hedgehog, Orion the Angora rabbit, Cosmic the owl, Mario the tortoise and a giant cockroach!They enjoyed learning about all the different conservation efforts taking place throughout the world and throughout the UK and found out about endangered species and what is being done to protect vulnerable species of wild animals and plants.

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse, said: “Our residents love to find out about new things, many of them are very keen and knowledgeable gardeners and they are all animal lovers so they jumped at the chance to find out more about some of the different conservation programmes taking place around the world and thoroughly enjoyed handling the different animals.”

Resident Jane is thrilled to stroke Cosmic the owl.

Sheila, a resident, said: ‘That was amazing I never thought I’d get to hold a giant cockroach. It was incredible to be able to see such a beautiful rabbit, I used to show rabbits with my husband.’

World Wildlife Day is an annual global event to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.

World Wildlife Day 2023 was celebrated under the theme ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’ to highlight the people who are making a difference and celebrate all conservation efforts from marine life and our oceans to collaborations with businesses which are helping to reverse the loss in biodiversity on our planet through sustainability and wildlife protection.

Scarborough Hall’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Scarborough Hall is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

Scarborough Hall provides residential care and respite care.

