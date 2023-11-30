Scarborough care home to perform Choirchester Christmas carol concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
The activity team and residents at Scarborough Hall Care Home in Scarborough have been rehearsing well known traditional Christmas songs ready for the performance at Queen Street Methodist Church at 2pm on Tuesday, December 5.
Joining the Scarborough Hall team will be the other sister homes from Barchester’s North region alongside their local Gladstone Road Glee Club Choir.
A spokesperson for Scarborough Hall said: “We would like to extend a warm invitation to all members of our local community, everyone is welcome to join us on the day, and this event is perfect for those living with dementia as well as anyone who enjoys a singalong.
“After the performance everyone is welcome to join us for biscuits and light refreshments, this is a free event however if you wish to make a contribution all proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.”
The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
For anyone who would like to join the community choir, rehearsals are held at Scarborough Hall Care Home every Tuesday at 2pm in the Bronte Suite, everyone is welcome.
General Manager, Charlotte Nurse of Scarborough Hall, said: “Team members, family members and the people who live here have really got involved with this amazing event and have made such wonderful memories in our rehearsals.
"Everyone at the home is really looking forward to this event and we would love to see as many people there to support us as possible.
"We understand the benefits and magic that singing can bring for those we care for and we can’t wait to share with our local community.”