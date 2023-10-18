Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leonne Ridsdale and Clare Tomlinson work at Rowan House in Scarborough, which is a care home for young adults with learning difficulties run by Milewood, a care group operating 48 care homes.

Leonne, who manages Rowan House, has been nominated for Supported Living Manager of the Year and her colleague Clare has been shortlisted for Support Worker of the Year at the Great British Care Awards (Yorkshire & Humber Region).

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK which celebrate excellence across the care sectorand individuals who go the extra mile.

(Left) Leonne Ridsdale, (right) Clare Tomlinson.

Ms Ridsdale said: “It’s amazing to have been nominated for these awards, the nomination came as a total surprise.

"We don’t know who has nominated us, but it’s heartwarming to know that there are people who really appreciate the love and effort we put into our care.”

Ms Tomlinson, who is deputy manager, added: “It’s really exciting to be nominated for these awards, I’m really glad to see that people value what we do. That little pat on the back can really make your day.”

Martyn Heginbotham, Milewood Chief Executive said: “After seeing first-hand the work both Leonne and Clare do, it is clear why they have been nominated for such a prestigious award.

"We look forward to celebrating this fantastic achievement with the team, and other great professionals across the county.”