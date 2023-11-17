Scarborough care workers win prestigious regional awards at Great British Care Awards

Two care home workers have won at a prestigious award ceremony recognising their dedication to their work.

Clare Tomlinson, Deputy Manager at Rowan House in Scarborough, won the award for Support Worker of the Year at the Great British Care Awards (Yorkshire & Humber Region).

Her colleague Leonne Ridsdale, who manages the home, won ‘Highly Commended’ for Supported Living Manager of the Year at the event in Leeds.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

Left to right: Clare Tomlinson and Leonne Ridsdale

They represent the very best of the care industry, celebrating the hard work and skill of individuals who go the extra mile.

Ms Tomlinson works at the care home for young adults with learning difficulties run by Milewood, a care group operating 48 care homes.

She said: “I’m over the moon to have won this award. It’s incredible to be recognised for all the hard work we do and to have the opportunity to be at these awards and to win in front of so many people is one I’ll never forget!”

Ms Ridsdale said: “It’s amazing to have been awarded the ‘Highly Commended’ recognition in this category.

"I’m proud that the work we’re doing at Rowan House has been recognised.

"This assures us of the importance of our work and lets us know that we’re doing a good job.”

Martyn Heginbotham, Chief Executive said “This is a very well deserved accolade and demonstrates Clare and Leonne’s dedication to providing the best possible care.