Scarborough charity invites community to 'give a gift of time' to help the elderly at Christmas

Scarborough Support for Carers is encouraging the community to “give a gift of time” to help vulnerable older people and their carers at Christmas.

In a bid to combat isolation and loneliness, the charity is appealing for volunteers to spend a bit of time with the elderly.

For older people living on their own, this would be a chance to have someone to talk to, whilst for those living with a carer, it would be a chance for the carer to have some time for themselves knowing their loved ones are being looked after.

Sarah Lally-Marley, Community Development Worker at Scarborough Support for Carers said: “As the demand for our services increases we are in desperate need of more volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week or fortnight to enable us to ensure we can help everyone who approaches us for support.”

Drop-in sessions to find out more will take place on Wednesday 21 November at the Volunteer Fair in Scarborough Library; on Monday 26 November at Newby and Scalby Library; and on Tuesday 27 November at Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library, West Ayton, all from 10am-12pm.

Anyone interested in joining the charity can contact 01723 364808 or visit www.scarboroughsupportforcarers.org