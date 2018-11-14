Scarborough charity invites community to 'give a gift of time' to help the elderly at Christmas

The team at Scarborough Support for Carers
The team at Scarborough Support for Carers

Scarborough Support for Carers is encouraging the community to “give a gift of time” to help vulnerable older people and their carers at Christmas.

In a bid to combat isolation and loneliness, the charity is appealing for volunteers to spend a bit of time with the elderly.

For older people living on their own, this would be a chance to have someone to talk to, whilst for those living with a carer, it would be a chance for the carer to have some time for themselves knowing their loved ones are being looked after.

Sarah Lally-Marley, Community Development Worker at Scarborough Support for Carers said: “As the demand for our services increases we are in desperate need of more volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week or fortnight to enable us to ensure we can help everyone who approaches us for support.”

Drop-in sessions to find out more will take place on Wednesday 21 November at the Volunteer Fair in Scarborough Library; on Monday 26 November at Newby and Scalby Library; and on Tuesday 27 November at Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library, West Ayton, all from 10am-12pm.

Anyone interested in joining the charity can contact 01723 364808 or visit www.scarboroughsupportforcarers.org