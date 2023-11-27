A community charity in the village of Cayton is celebrating after receiving a donation from housebuilder Persimmon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The volunteer run Cayton Community Drop In, hosts weekly drop-in sessions for residents at the village’s Jubilee Hall.

Around 50 people a week come together to socialise, play games and enjoy the free refreshments on offer provided by a team of volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has welcomed the donation after successfully applying to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative which provides funding to local charities and community groups.

Volunteers of the Cayton Community Drop in receive cheque from Persimmon

Volunteers including Deputy Leader of North Yorkshire Council, Councillor Roberta Swiers, hosted representatives from Persimmon to formally take receipt of a cheque for £1,000.

The funds from Persimmon will support the drop-in with their day-to-day operating costs through winter.

Brigit Armitage of Cayton Community Drop In said: “This donation will enable Cayton Community Drop In to continue building on its good work in reaching isolated members of the Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vital that people of all ages, especially towards the wintertime, feel that they have somewhere to come to, meet other people and get support.”

Coun Swiers said: “The Community Drop In has gone from strength to strength, with different people coming together and making friendships and helping each other.

“We are a close community, and this will help this drop-in continue through the winter and help lots of residents in the cost-of-living crisis.”

Graham Whiteford, Planning Manager, Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “It was a pleasure to visit Cayton Community Drop In and meet the team of volunteers.