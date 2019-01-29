Scarborough Council elections: there will be fewer councillors and fewer wards

Scarborough Borough Council will be publishing a revised register of electors on Friday (1st) ahead of May’s local elections.

The move follows the implementation of the final recommendations of the electoral review for the Scarborough Council area.

The new register will reflect boundary changes to a number of electoral wards within the Borough of Scarborough.

Under the changes Scarborough Council will lose four of its councillors as just 46 seats will be up for grabs on May 2.

The number of wards in the borough will also decrease from 25 to 20.

Among those being lost or renamed are Central and Hertford.

The ward of Hunmanby will be created and the Falsgrave and Stepney wards will be merged into one, as will Danby and Mulgrave in Whitby.

Under the plans, the number of wards in the Scarborough borough, which covers Whitby and Filey also, would reduce from 25 to 20.

The new arrangements were revealed last year by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

When the plans for the new wards were revealed Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: “We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Scarborough.”

The revised register of electors can be viewed from Friday at the council’s Customer First centre on St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

A spokesman for Scarborough Council added: “Anyone with any questions about the register of electors or the ward boundary changes should contact the Electoral Services team by emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk or by calling 01723 232323.”