Scarborough Council proposal branded 'ridiculous' by councillor ... he will 'save his thunder' until the full debate

A Scarborough councillor has branded a plan to make it easier for former councillors to be named honorary aldermen of the borough when they leave the authority as “ridiculous”.

Cllr Mike Cockerill made the remark at yesterday’s cabinet meeting of Scarborough Council where the councillors were debating updating the civic honour.

At present, councillors who have 16 years’ service on the authority and have served as Mayor, a group leader or chairman of a committee are given the title when they retire or lose their seat.

With May’s local elections closing in, where the council will drop from 50 seats to 46, the borough authority is looking to make the requirements easier.

A report that went before council’s cabinet today recommended that only the length of service requirement be retained in the future.

However, the plan did not meet with the full approval of the cabinet.

Independent cabinet member Cllr Cockerill said he did not agree with the change.

He said: “I am against this. It means that a member could be elected over the 16 years, turn up to two meetings a year and be made an honorary alderman. It’s ridiculous.”

He added he would “save his thunder” for when the matter was debated at full council.

His fellow cabinet member, Cllr Sandra Turner (Con) defended the proposal.

She pointed out the council had fewer committees than in the past, making it harder for members to meet the current criteria.

She added: “On the flip side, if a councillor is elected for four terms then the electorate obviously has faith in them.”