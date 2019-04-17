Scarborough Council reveals name of new recommended Chief Executive

Scarborough Borough Council is expected to appoint Michael Greene as its new Chief Executive next month following an extensive recruitment exercise and recommendation by its cross-party Appointments Committee.

The appointment is subject to final approval at the authority’s Full Council meeting on Monday 13 May.

If the majority of councillors vote in favour of the committee’s recommendation, it is expected that Michael will start his new role, based at the Town Hall, around the middle of August.

Michael is currently Assistant Director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services at Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council and has worked in senior roles in West Yorkshire

and Greater Manchester.

He brings a wealth of experience in delivering high quality public services including customer services, waste and recycling, libraries, community engagement and development, environmental services, parks and open spaces, natural heritage and countryside services, community safety, regeneration, engineering, transport and highways.

Michael also brings a strong track record of leading the planning and delivery of a range of large projects, which have seen millions of pounds’ worth of external investment.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be recommended as the next Chief Executive of Scarborough Borough Council. It is a fabulous area with a great reputation and some

exciting developments planned for the borough. I am looking to build on this by working in partnership with our communities to deliver the exciting vision for the area.”

The council’s current Chief Executive, Jim Dillon, is due to retire from his role at the end of June.

Arrangements for interim cover of his responsibilities until Michael takes up the position will be finalised in the coming weeks.