Scarborough councillor hails Kylie Minogue and Sir Cliff Richard news as 'wonderful'

The announcement that Kylie Minogue and Sir Cliff Richard will be playing Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on 2019 has been hailed as absolutely fantastic news by the borough council’s head of tourism.

Australian pop sensation Kylie will be making her first visit to Scarborough on Thursday August 1 promoters Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation announced this morning.

Sir Cliff will be playing on Wednesday June 26. It will be his second visit to the 8,000 capacity venue following a sell-out show in 2017.

Reflecting on the announcement Cllr Martin Smith, the portfolio holder for Leisure, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “These are big names.

“I think it is wonderful news that we are getting Sir Cliff back again and also Kylie it’s a good start to what will be a wonderful season for us next year. Absolutely fantastic news.”

“I’m sure Sir Cliff will be very popular again and Kylie, well, Kylie is Kylie and people will be there flocking for the tickets.”

Last year, acts including Britney Spears and Lionel Richie lead to a record year for the Scarborough Council-owned venue with more than 90,000 tickets sold.

Tickets for Kylie go on sale from Friday followed on Sunday by those for Sir Cliff Richard.