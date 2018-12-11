Scarborough councillors left feeling crabby over new market hall sign

A new sign directing people to Scarborough’s market hall has been approved but left some borough councillors feeling crabby.

The large vinyl sign directing people to the Market Hall will be mounted on the wall of 49 Newborough.

It depicts a large crab and has the words ‘snap up something special in the MARKET’ in white writing on a blue background.

Scarborough Council’s planning committee today approved the 4.6m x5.9m sign and eight smaller lampost signs, but members were not convinced by the design.

Cllr Steve Siddons (Lab) said the colour choice made it “difficult to read”.

Cllr David Jeffels (Con) said he was confused by the choice of a crab as the main image.

He said: “It suggests it is a fish market, it does nothing for me I’m afraid.”

Committee chairman Cllr Phil Trumper (Con) said the design was chosen following a community competition.

Cllr Hazel Lynskey (Con) responded: “Well, who were the judges?”

Despite these concerns, the planning application was approved unanimously by the committee.