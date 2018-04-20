Scarborough cyclists Breeze into summer series rides at Scalby

The new summer series of Scarborough Scoot Breeze rides for women gets underway on Wednesday 25 April.

There will be two rides each week (beginners and intermediates) starting at 6:30pm from the Nag’s Head, in Scalby.

Qualified Breeze leaders will be on hand to help where needed.

A spokeswoman said: “The beginners’ ride is for women who have never ridden in a group before or who have not ridden for some time, while the intermediate ride will be for more experienced riders and those who have ridden with us before. Distances will generally be about 15-20 miles at a reasonable pace and will include some hills.

“The routes will always be in the local area and we will cover as many tracks and quiet roads as possible.”

People can sign up for the ride by logging onto www.letsride.co.uk/breeze and click on a ride near Scarborough then Steady Ride. It can be for one ride or the whole series.