Scarborough dad raises over £5,100 for Special Care Baby Unit after completing year of fundraising challenges

A Scarborough dad has completed an extraordinary year of fundraising, raising £5,104 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity to thank staff who cared for his three daughters, all born prematurely.

Joe Logan of Scarborough, along with friends and family completed a string of challenges throughout 2024, which included the Great North Run, Leeds Half Marathon, Yorkshire 10-mile run and both the Yorkshire and National Three Peaks.

Joe’s motivation came from the care his wife Nicola and their three daughters—Amelia, Paige, and Phoebe—received at Scarborough Hospital’s Special Baby Care Unit. Amelia, now seven and a keen footballer, was born five weeks early in 2017. Paige and Phoebe, born eight weeks early in March 2023, have earlier this year taken their first steps and are looking forward to Christmas.

“All our family and friends saw what Nicola and I went through,” explained Joe. “We wanted to say a huge thank you to the staff who were unbelievable, both in Scarborough and at York. When Paige went downhill suddenly and had to be transferred to York, they were incredible, supporting not just Nicola and me but also our six-year-old, who was worried about her baby sisters. Raising over £5,100 is our way of showing how much it all meant.”

Joe and team after completing the National Three Peaks

Joe’s determination inspired a wave of support from the local community and beyond, with donations pouring in to surpass his original goal of £3,000. Friends and family from as far as Newcastle, Bradford, and Mansfield joined him for various challenges, united in their aim to raise funds for the Special Care Baby Unit.

Joe said. “The National Three Peaks was the toughest challenge, but thinking of my daughters kept me going. I’d also like to thank my wife and our families for their incredible support—they’ve been our cheerleaders throughout, even when training took me away from home.”

Rachel Brook, Head of Charity at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, praised Joe’s efforts: “What Joe and the team have achieved is nothing short of amazing. Their dedication and hard work have raised over £5,100 for the Special Care Baby Unit, and every penny will go directly into supporting the incredible work that helped the Logan family. We’re so grateful for their support.”