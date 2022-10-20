Fire crews attended a fire in a children's park and a moorland fire

The crew were called at 6.54pm to a small fire in a park on Manor Road in Scarborough after a caller stated they’d seen youths lighting a fire at the top of the childrens slide.

The crew extinguished the fire with a bucket of water.

Later the same evening, at 10.14pm, Fire Control received numerous calls to reports of a fire on the moorland, A171 Sneaton turning, Robin Hoods Bay.

Crews from Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby attended the incident.

With the assistance of land owners they worked together to extinguish a fire measuring approximately 100m x 25m.

This was as a result of controlled burning which had re-ignited due to the wind picking up.