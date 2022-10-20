Scarborough fire crew extinguish blaze on top of children's slide
Crew from Scarborough fire station were called to a small fire at the top of a children’s slide on Wednesday October 19.
The crew were called at 6.54pm to a small fire in a park on Manor Road in Scarborough after a caller stated they’d seen youths lighting a fire at the top of the childrens slide.
The crew extinguished the fire with a bucket of water.
Later the same evening, at 10.14pm, Fire Control received numerous calls to reports of a fire on the moorland, A171 Sneaton turning, Robin Hoods Bay.
Crews from Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby attended the incident.
With the assistance of land owners they worked together to extinguish a fire measuring approximately 100m x 25m.
This was as a result of controlled burning which had re-ignited due to the wind picking up.
Crews used beaters, a knapsack sprayer, lighting and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.