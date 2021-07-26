Scarborough fire crews attend incident caused by Christmas pudding left on hob
Scarborough fire crews attended an incident in the early hours of this morning at a property in Newby.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:56 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:56 am
At 1.36am on July 26, crews were called to a property in Newby which was filled with smoke.
The cause was found to be due to a Christmas pudding, still in its packaging, on a hob which had resulted in light smoke logging throughout premises.
A positive pressure fan was used to ventilate and advice given to the property's occupant.