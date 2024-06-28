Scarborough fire crews called to assist after five-year-old boy locked himself in flat

Fire crews were quick to come to the young boys aid

Crew members from Scarborough Fire station came to the aid of a mother whose five-year-old son had accidentally locked himself in a flat in Scalby.

The call for assistance was received at 8.25pm on Thursday evening.

Crews gained access via the first floor window and reunited the mother and child.

Earlier in the evening, at 6.57pm on Sea Cliff Road, Scarborough fire crew were requested to assist ambulance service colleagues with extricating a female who had fallen down 22m down a bank and had spinal pain.