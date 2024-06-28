Scarborough fire crews called to assist after five-year-old boy locked himself in flat
Crew members from Scarborough Fire station came to the aid of a mother whose five-year-old son had accidentally locked himself in a flat in Scalby.
The call for assistance was received at 8.25pm on Thursday evening.
Crews gained access via the first floor window and reunited the mother and child.
Earlier in the evening, at 6.57pm on Sea Cliff Road, Scarborough fire crew were requested to assist ambulance service colleagues with extricating a female who had fallen down 22m down a bank and had spinal pain.
Crews used crew power to move female up bank and into the ambulance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.