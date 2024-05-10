Scarborough fire crews called to tackle woodland blaze near A170 which they believe was started deliberately

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Scarborough fire crews were called out to a large blaze in a wooded area, near the A170, which was spreading to nearby hedges.

It is believed the fire on the evening of Thursday May 9 had been started deliberately.

Crews extinguished the fire using water from two hose reel jets with one appliance used to collect and ferry water from a nearby hydrant.

Crews also used ceiling hooks to expose hot spots and lighting equipment to enhance working capabilities.