Scarborough fire crews called to tackle woodland blaze near A170 which they believe was started deliberately
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two Scarborough fire crews were called out to a large blaze in a wooded area, near the A170, which was spreading to nearby hedges.
It is believed the fire on the evening of Thursday May 9 had been started deliberately.
Crews extinguished the fire using water from two hose reel jets with one appliance used to collect and ferry water from a nearby hydrant.
Crews also used ceiling hooks to expose hot spots and lighting equipment to enhance working capabilities.
The call-out was at 9.32pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.