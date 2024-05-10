Scarborough fire crews called to tackle woodland blaze near A170 which they believe was started deliberately

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th May 2024, 10:53 BST
Two Scarborough fire crews were called out to a large blaze in a wooded area, near the A170, which was spreading to nearby hedges.

It is believed the fire on the evening of Thursday May 9 had been started deliberately.

Crews extinguished the fire using water from two hose reel jets with one appliance used to collect and ferry water from a nearby hydrant.

Crews also used ceiling hooks to expose hot spots and lighting equipment to enhance working capabilities.

The call-out was at 9.32pm.

