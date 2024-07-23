Scarborough fire crews rescue puppy with head stuck in TV cabinet

By Louise French
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 08:08 BST
Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called to the aid of a 15-week-old puppy on Monday afternoon (July 22).

Firefighters were called to a property on Prospect Road, Scarborough, at 3.30pm to help extricate a 15-week-old Cocker Spaniel puppy that had got its head stuck in a glass TV cabinet.

The crew used small tools to release the puppy into the safe hands of its owner.

