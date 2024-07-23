Scarborough fire crews rescue puppy with head stuck in TV cabinet
Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called to the aid of a 15-week-old puppy on Monday afternoon (July 22).
Firefighters were called to a property on Prospect Road, Scarborough, at 3.30pm to help extricate a 15-week-old Cocker Spaniel puppy that had got its head stuck in a glass TV cabinet.
The crew used small tools to release the puppy into the safe hands of its owner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.