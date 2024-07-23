Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station came to the puppies aid

Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called to the aid of a 15-week-old puppy on Monday afternoon (July 22).

Firefighters were called to a property on Prospect Road, Scarborough, at 3.30pm to help extricate a 15-week-old Cocker Spaniel puppy that had got its head stuck in a glass TV cabinet.