Scarborough fire crews rescue trapped man after traffic collision in Eastfield

The rescue happened yesterday evening, Wednesday at 5.07pm when two fire crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on High Street in Eastfield.

One man was removed from a vehicle after becoming mechanically trapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire fire crews used stabilisation and cutting equipment to release the man before leaving him in the care of paramedics.

Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a traffic collision in Scarborough.

Yesterday also saw crews from Robin Hood’s Bay and both Scarborough crews respond to reports of a barn fire containing a biomass boiler at Harwood Dale in Scarborough at 5.30pm.

Meanwhile at 5.41pm yesterday a crew from Filey were called to a fire to a bin at the rear of a property on Gordon Street in Scarborough that had then spread to a nearby fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad