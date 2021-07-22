The fire is believed to have started on a roof terrace to the rear of Lazenby's restaurant with firefighters entering through the front door to gain access.

Police and firefighters appear to have left the scene at around 1pm, with the road reopening.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call around 10.08am this morning to reports of a fire on York Place, and police shut the road shortly after.

Firefighters were at the scene this morning following reports of a fire.

Following the closure, tailbacks began to form on Albemarle Crescent with two park and ride bus services stuck on the one-way street.