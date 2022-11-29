Scarborough firefighter wins award after rescuing couple being trampled by cows

The annual award recognises the courage, compassion and incredible service of teams and individuals from across North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.This year’s award was won by Simon Cossins, Temporary Watch Manager at Scarborough Fire Station.Mr Cossins was nominated for the award after rescuing a couple who were being trampled by cows in a remote location on the North York Moors in July, 2021.Two adults in their mid-50s were walking with their two dogs through a field of cows in a remote location on the North York Moors.Mr Cossins was walking his dog nearby and saw the couple being surrounded by cows – he tried to warn them to get out of the field after realising the cows were about to attack.Mr Cossins witnessed the man being trampled and thrown up in the air by the cows, and the woman being pinned to the fence and trampled.