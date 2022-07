Scarborough fire crews responded to two incidents in less than an hour

At 19:35 a crew from Scarborough were called to a report of a fire in woodland at Malton Road, Seamer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews located the deep seated fire measuring 5m x 5m which they extinguished using 2 full tanks of water before leaving it in the hands of a responsible person.

A short while later at 20:22 a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire seen in the open near a wooded area on Lady Edith's Drive, Scarborough.