Scarborough firefighters respond to multiple calls about large fire in Eastfield

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a number of incidents over the weekend

Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station responded to multiple calls about a large fire in Eastfield on Friday (July 19).

Firefighters received the call at 1.48pm on Friday afternoon to the blaze which took place on Deepdale, Eastfield.

Upon arrival, they found that the fire involved grassland measuring approximately 10×50 metres.

Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

The cause is believed to have been deliberate.

On Saturday, July 20, at 11.53am, firefighters from Whitby attended a wheelie bin fire on Pier Road.

Crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

The cause was believed to be a discarded cigarette.

Later in the day, at 5.23pm, Scarborough crews responded to reports of a fire sighted in a park.

On arrival crews confirmed a small fire had been lit consisting of logs and twigs.

Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

On Sunday night (July 21), at 10.08pm in West Ayton, Scarborough crews responded to reports of two large bales of silage set alight in field.

Crews confirmed, on arrival, the bales were well alight and the fire had been started deliberately.

Crew used pitchforks and knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.

At 11.41pm, Filey and Scarborough crews responded to reports of a kitchen fire in a domestic property in Scarborough.

On arrival crew confirmed the residents had extinguished the fire which was confined to the cooker.

Crews assisted with ventilation.