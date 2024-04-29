North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy weekend of calls

The crew were called to an address on Candler Street at 8.16pm on Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Scarborough used a watering can to extinguish the small fire in the rear yard of a domestic premises which consisted of bedroom furniture.

The call was one of a number of unusual incidents which North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend over the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, at 2.55pm, Scarborough crews assisted following a report from Police of a dog stuck on rocks at Royal Albert Drive, Scarborough.

Crew power used to rescue the dog from rock armor boulders close to seafront. The dog was left in the care of its owner.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, at 2.12am, crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a female that had slipped off a cliff edge at Gristhorpe, Filey.

The female was located and assisted back to safety by the crews using line rescue equipment. She was then left in care of paramedics on scene.

At 3.39am at Seamer Mount, Scarborough, crews from Robin Hood’s Bay responded to reports of a person stuck in a faulty lift carriage.

The elderly resident was released safely and left in care of staff on site.

On Sunday, April 29, at 1.48pm, crews from Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay responded to reports of a chip pan fire in Whitby.

The male occupant was out the property on arrival but suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews administered first aid until arrival of paramedics.

The fire was extinguished by two hose reels and two breathing apparatus.

At 6.43pm on Newborough, a crew from Scarborough used triple extension and roof ladders at the request of the RSPCA, to remove a seagull trapped on a premises roof, which was handed into their care.

AT 1038pm, at Low Hutton, Malton, a crew from Malton responded to a report of a chimney fire in a residential property.

Crews extinguished the fire, that was confined to the chimney pot, using a hearth kit.