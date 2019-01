North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a flat fire in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to the property at Middlewalk at 4.54am and extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and thermal imaging camera.

The property did have smoke alarms inside which sounded alerting the neighbours of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated and fortunately no one was inside the property.