Scarborough Football Scholarship ladies battle with big guns

Scarborough Football Scholarship’s ladies seven-a-side team kicked off their Northern Girls Football League fixtures with a set of battling performances.

In their first game, which was played at Sheffield United’s training ground, Eden Kennedy’s half-volley was enough to book a 1-1 draw against Bradford City’s foundation team.

There was a dominant performance against Barnsley in the second game, with Christie Thompson hitting a hat-trick.

Paige Smith scored twice and the other was an own goal s the Scarborough team won 6-1.

The third game against Nottingham Forest was their most disappointing performance of the day as they lost 6-2.

Smith scored both the goals with two great strikes from her left foot.

Against hosts Sheffield United in the fourth game, the Scholars starred in a 3-3 draw.

Having created the better chances, Scarborough were unlucky not to win.

Smith scored two and Thompson the other in the draw.

The ladies lost out 2-0 in their final match against Leeds.

The results leave the girls mid-table after the opening round of games.

The next fixtures are on January 25.

Coach Lee Sutton said: “We didn’t know what to expect from the other sides but the standard was very good and we held our own.

“The girls are looking forward to getting stuck in to the next set of fixtures.”