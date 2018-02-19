Scarborough garden centre makes a sky-high effort

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is reaping the rewards of a charity partnership with Dean’s Garden Centres in Scarborough and York which has raised £26,000.

The family-run business chose Yorkshire Air Ambulance as its charity of the year for 2017.

A range of events and fund-raisers took place at Dean’s Scarborough and York centres throughout the year including festive days, bake sales, tombolas, second-hand book stalls, Yellow Yorkshire Day and YAA merchandise sales.

The company’s charity coordinator Laura Dean said: “Dean’s is proud of its roots in the community and we think it’s important to support local charities.

“Every year since 2002, staff nominate a Charity of the Year and we have so far raised over £265,000 for a range of good causes.

“It is very popular with customers and staff and something we are very proud of.

“We worked very closely with Yorkshire Air Ambulance and there was a lot of support for a charity that anyone could need at any time.”

Dean’s Garden Centre staff visited the rapid response emergency charity’s Air Support Unit at Nostell Priory near Wakefield to hand over their cheque and meet helicopter paramedics and crew.