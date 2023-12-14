Scarborough Hall Care Home choir joins Gladstone Road pupils for carol concert

Residents, team members, family members and friends of Scarborough Hall Care Home have joined together to put on a special Christmas carol concert at Queen Street Methodist Church.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home’s recently established choir, Choirchester, was joined by five of Barchester North’s sister homes along with Gladstone Road School’s Glee Club Choir.

The choir performed six well-known songs which included ‘The Holly and the Ivy’, ‘Away in a Manger’, ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas’ and ‘Silent Night’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience was invited to join in with the singing with the songbooks

Scarborough Hall Choir

Charlotte Nurse, General Manager of Scarborough Hall, said: “It has been an amazing experience to witness this project from start to finish.

"It began as an idea, a conversation between two people, and has turned out to be a beautifully unique experience for those we care for and their families.