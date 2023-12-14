Scarborough Hall Care Home choir joins Gladstone Road pupils for carol concert
The home’s recently established choir, Choirchester, was joined by five of Barchester North’s sister homes along with Gladstone Road School’s Glee Club Choir.
The choir performed six well-known songs which included ‘The Holly and the Ivy’, ‘Away in a Manger’, ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas’ and ‘Silent Night’.
The audience was invited to join in with the singing with the songbooks
Charlotte Nurse, General Manager of Scarborough Hall, said: “It has been an amazing experience to witness this project from start to finish.
"It began as an idea, a conversation between two people, and has turned out to be a beautifully unique experience for those we care for and their families.
"We are all very aware of the emotional benefits which singing bring and we can’t wait to make this an annual event.”