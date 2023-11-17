Scarborough horse rescue charity to host Christmas rummage sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Christmas Rummage Sale take place at St James Community Art Centre on Seamer Road on Saturday December 2 from 2-4pm
It offers a last-minute opportunity to secure unique Christmas gifts and fantastic bargains.
The sale will feature a diverse range of items, including clothing, books, bric-a-brac, and household goods.
Additionally, attendees can partake in a lively tombola and enjoy refreshments during the event.
Donations for the sale are warmly welcomed and can be dropped off at the charity's shop located at 91 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough.
The Animal Hostel Trust is a small, but passionate, horse rescue organization committed to providing sanctuary and care to horses in need.
The Trust is also in need of volunteers, and those interested can get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling 07940 255913.
Established in 1990, the Animal Hostel Trust is situated on the outskirts of Scarborough and embarked on horse rescue efforts in 2010 due to the absence of equine-specific rescues in the region. The charity has a strict no-kill policy, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the well-being of every animal under their care.
Dedicated volunteer Lou said: "We believe every animal deserves a chance at life, and we keep every animal in our care until the right, loving home is found—there is no time limit."
All funds raised at the sale will directly used to support the horses currently in the charity's care.
For more information about the Animal Hostel Trust, visit https://www.allforhorses.org.uk.