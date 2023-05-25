Saint Catherine’s Hospice Trust in Scarborough serves an area of 1,600 square miles, providing care and support to adults suffering terminal illness and their families.

As well as offering core palliative care services at the hospice, Saint Catherine’s Wellbeing services help people prepare better for cancer treatment and a range of other services including ‘long Covid’ breathlessness clinics as well as bespoke complementary treatment options from a range of therapists.

The Hospice is now exploring how it can better assist patients and their families who come from specific hard to reach groups, such as those in isolated rural areas, people suffering homelessness, hardship or people with additional educational or social needs.

Some of the Saint Catherine's Hospice Nurses.

Two thirds of patients are currently visited at home by community teams and with a patch that spreads from Bridlington to Whitby and inland to Driffield and Helmsley, plans are being drawn up to support a community wellbeing service to further negate the need for patients and families to travel into Scarborough.

The plan has been boosted with the awarding of a £500 grant from Broadacres Housing Association’s Community Development Fund.

Trusts and Foundations Fundraiser Joanne Brooke said: “We are grateful to Broadacres for this grant which will allow us to continue to deliver our services, helping patients and their families receive the support they need through a challenging and difficult time.”

She added: “Our patients, their families, and carers are at the very centre of our care. We need to raise £5m a year to ensure that Saint Catherine’s is still here to provide the breadth of services to the people who need it most in our community – all free of charge at often the most difficult and stressful times.”

Broadacres Community Development Fund supports local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes. All grants are approved by the Association’s own residents, via a Community Development Fund Panel.