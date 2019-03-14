Scarborough Hospital bullying: 'staff in tears because of how they're talked to', says employee

Bullying behaviour from heath bosses has also been highlighted by a second employee who compared working at Scarborough Hospital to “working in a factory”.

Read more: The 'culture of bullying' at Scarborough Hospital is revealed

“You’re left feeling so belittled”, they said. “You’re not allowed to have an opinion and all your ideas are stamped on. There are so many incredible staff who are in tears because of the way they’re talked to.

“You can’t even have a conversation with your colleagues because someone will come and tell you to shut up in front of people.

“The atmosphere is just intolerable. Scarborough was a lovely hospital, they’ve completely stripped the heart out of it.

“People have their heads down and daren’t say a word.”

A family member of another hospital worker also came forward to tell of the distress their loved one endures.

“My wife has been struggling with her mental health and she’s been telling me about all these pressures that she’s put under,” said the husband.

“People telling her that she’s rubbish and can’t do her job.

“She can’t even talk about it without crying or physically shaking. Where is the support? This is meant to be a caring environment.”

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the trust managing Scarborough Hospital, admitted there have been cases where staff haven't been treated "in line with our expectations".

However, they said this isn't "the vast majority".