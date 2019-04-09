Scarborough Hospital: MP Kevin Hollinrake hits out at 'bias towards York' and 'centralisation of services'

MP Kevin Hollinrake has written to the NHS trust in charge of Scarborough Hospital to demand explanations on recent cuts.

This comes as a result of a series of services, the last one being breast oncology outpatient, which have been withdrawn since York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust took over the running of the hospital.

The MP for Thirsk and Malton, which includes Filey, said this latest cut affects 665 oncology patients who now have to travel to York, including a constituent of his who is still "unable to sit down" following bowel cancer surgery.

In his letter to Susan Symington, Chair of the trust, the Conservative MP asked why his constituents are receiving "inferior healthcare services" compared to those living in the city.

He wrote: "The present configuration of services appears to have an unacceptable bias towards York. This results in considerable, expensive and time-consuming journeys to York even for the most brief and routine appointments or to visit relatives. The present situation which now often requires expensive day long round trip journeys, often on public transport and even involving overnight hotel accommodation for some, is not acceptable."

Thousands signed a petition earlier this year demanding assurances on the future of services at Scarborough Hospital.

A review is currently being carried out to secure the "long-term sustainability of services" in light of recent challenges posed by recruiting and an ageing population.

You can read about the findings of the first stage of the review HERE.

After raising the issue in parliament, where the MP accused the trust of centralising services to York, Mr Hollinrake has requested a meeting with Health Secretary Matthew Hancock.