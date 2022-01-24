Scarborough house fire 'started deliberately' as crews attend multiple call-outs

Firefighters rushed to a house on Cross Lane in Newby on Saturday afternoon (January 22) at around 3.45pm.

The blaze was damped down and extinguished by fire crews using a hose reel. No injuries were reported.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have been "started deliberately" by a resident in a ground floor bedroom.

Fire crews were called to several incidents over the weekend in Scarborough.

On Friday, crews were called to a chimney fire in Newby at 7.30pm.

The fire, which is believed to have started due to a build-up of soot, remained confined to the chimney.

Crews extinguished the flames using chimney rods and various other small tools.

Later that evening, firefighters were called to Pavilion Square at 1.35am after an alarm was set off.