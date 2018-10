Scarborough RNLI's inshore lifeboat was called out yesterday when a yacht ran into problems close to shore.

The rope from a lobster-pot buoy had wrapped itself around the stricken vessel’s propeller, causing it to run into issues.

The yacht was about 20 metres off the rock armour, near the pumphouse is on Marine Drive.

The lifeboat’s crew of three untangled the rope, towed the yacht to the outer harbour and handed over to the coastguard.