Scarborough lifeboat crew postcard of 1905 poses message mystery
Although the image itself isn't uncommon, it's the message on the card that's intriguing.
It reads:"You see the old man standing up inside the lifeboat, don't you?
"Well, that is Mr Owston who came with the lifeboat to Northampton a little while ago.
"He is a nice old man and we have been in his boat 6 or 7 times."
The postcard was sent to the Robinson family in Northampton by an aunt who was a schoolteacher.
Helen wonders if any reader can unravel the mystery of the message.
"Mr Owston's place in Scarborough's history is well known, but did he actually travel to Northampton accompanied by the lifeboat?" she said.
"Do let us know if you have the answer to the puzzle.”