Scarborough lifeboat crew postcard of 1905 poses message mystery

Postcard collector, Helen Baggott, has come across a postcard of Scarborough's lifeboat crew that was posted in 1905 and she hopes readers might be able to solve a puzzle it has created.
By Helen BaggottContributor
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 13:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
Although the image itself isn't uncommon, it's the message on the card that's intriguing.

It reads:"You see the old man standing up inside the lifeboat, don't you?

"Well, that is Mr Owston who came with the lifeboat to Northampton a little while ago.

Scarborough lifeboat and crew.Scarborough lifeboat and crew.
"He is a nice old man and we have been in his boat 6 or 7 times."

The postcard was sent to the Robinson family in Northampton by an aunt who was a schoolteacher.

Helen wonders if any reader can unravel the mystery of the message.

"Mr Owston's place in Scarborough's history is well known, but did he actually travel to Northampton accompanied by the lifeboat?" she said.

"Do let us know if you have the answer to the puzzle.”

