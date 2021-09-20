Scarborough lifeboat launches three times in 24 hours

An RNLI inshore lifeboat. Stock image. (RNLI)

On Friday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl got into difficulties in Cayton Bay when she was being swept out to sea on a surfboard.

The lifeboat launched at about 3.15pm but before it could reach the girl, she was rescued by two surfers who took her back to shore.

The lifeboat crew offered medical assistance which wasn’t required.

Scarborough RNLI’s community safety officer Dave Grieves offered the following advice for similar situations: "Always check the wind and tide. Try to go with a group, particularly youngsters. Stay within your capabilities and if in doubt don’t go.”

The inshore lifeboat then launched in the south bay not long after midnight but the initial reason for launching proved unfounded and the craft returned to base.

The following day on Saturday, at about 2.30pm, the lifeboat’s crew of three searched Cayton and Cornelian bays for a couple with a dog who had been reported to be cut off by the incoming tide.

However, they could not be found and were assumed to have reached safety on their own.

It was logged as a false alarm with good intent.

Scarborough RNLI recommends that everyone walking along the shore makes sure they know if the tide is coming in or going out and roughly what time high tide is.