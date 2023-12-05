News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough man Jake Craven, 27, arrested following police appeal

Scarborough man Jake William Craven, 27, who was wanted by North Yorkshire Police for assault, has been arrested.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:18 GMT
Police have released an update and said he was the fourth and final person to be arrested following an appeal in mid-November, when they released details of three men they wanted to speak to in connection with ongoing investigations.

