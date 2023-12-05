Scarborough man Jake Craven, 27, arrested following police appeal
Scarborough man Jake William Craven, 27, who was wanted by North Yorkshire Police for assault, has been arrested.
Police have released an update and said he was the fourth and final person to be arrested following an appeal in mid-November, when they released details of three men they wanted to speak to in connection with ongoing investigations.