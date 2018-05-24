Scarborough Market Hall wins prestigious award

Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults has won an award from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

It is among seven buildings to receive awards at the ceremony held in York's Museum Gardens this evening (Thursday May 24).

The award recognises the buildings' architectural excellence and Yorkshire winners will also be considered for a highly-coveted Royal Institute of British Architects National Award, to be announced on June 21.

Regional Jury Chair, Roger Hawkins of Hawkins Brown, said of this year’s Award-winners: “There’s a huge diversity in the range of award winners this year, from a humble, but beautifully designed Bird Hide, nestled four miles down a single track road in Driffield, to a sympathetically restored and conserved majestic Piece Hall and local library in Halifax, showing that good architecture is possible on many different scales. It’s also great to see so many regional practices on this years’ list.”

The winning buildings are:

Albert Works, Sheffield by Cartwright Pickard Architects

National College for High Speed Rail, Doncaster by Bond Bryan Architects

Old Shed New House, North Yorkshire by Tonkin Liu

Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults, Group Ginger Architects

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax by Evans Vettori

The Hide, Driffield by Group Ginger Architects

The Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives, Halifax by LDN Architects