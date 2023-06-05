News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Mountain Rescue Team negotiate electric fences and a 'frisky' stallion to help injured woman

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) have come to the aid of a 70-year-old woman in Cayton.
By Louise Perrin
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 08:22 BST

SMRT were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 4.32pm on Saturday June 3 to assist a crew with the evacuation of a 70-year-old woman who had sustained a lower leg injury on farmland south of Cayton, near Scarborough.

The crew had administered pain relief and splinted the injured leg but requested the team’s assistance to carry the patient over two fields back to the ambulance.

The mountain rescue team negotiated electric fences and a number of inquisitive horses including one described as a ‘frisky’ stallion.

SMRT negotiated electric fences and a 'frisky' stallion to rescue the injured woman (Image:SMRT)SMRT negotiated electric fences and a 'frisky' stallion to rescue the injured woman (Image:SMRT)
Once safely back at the roadside the patient was transferred to the ambulance for transportation to definitive medical care.

In total, the rescue saw 18 team members deployed for two-and-a-half hours.

