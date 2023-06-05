Scarborough Mountain Rescue Team negotiate electric fences and a 'frisky' stallion to help injured woman

SMRT were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 4.32pm on Saturday June 3 to assist a crew with the evacuation of a 70-year-old woman who had sustained a lower leg injury on farmland south of Cayton, near Scarborough.

The crew had administered pain relief and splinted the injured leg but requested the team’s assistance to carry the patient over two fields back to the ambulance.

The mountain rescue team negotiated electric fences and a number of inquisitive horses including one described as a ‘frisky’ stallion.

SMRT negotiated electric fences and a 'frisky' stallion to rescue the injured woman (Image:SMRT)

Once safely back at the roadside the patient was transferred to the ambulance for transportation to definitive medical care.