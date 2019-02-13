Scarborough nurse Deborah delighted with healthcare award

An Advanced Nurse Practitioner from Scarborough has become a winner of a Cavell Star Award.

Deborah Jeffery, who has cared for people with learning disabilities for more than 25 years, was nominated by her colleagues for going above and beyond for her patients.

Deborah’s specialist role at the Eastfield Clinic oversees clinical issues relating to children and adults with learning disabilities.

Strategic Health Facilitation Lead and team-mate Lynne Taylor said: “Deborah is one of the most dedicated nurses I have had the privilege to work alongside.

“She has time for all her patients and their families and a commitment that any organisation would be proud of.

“If our student nurses follow in Deborah’s footsteps, we as an NHS Trust will continue to provide the best service.

“Deborah you really are a fab person to work alongside and I know that your patients think you are fabulous too!”

Nursing charity Cavell Nurses’ Trust launched the Cavell Star Awards in 2018 in partnership with LloydsPharmacy Clinical Homecare.

Nominations are being sought from nursing teams throughout the UK for that special team mate who has shown exceptional care for either their colleagues or their patients and patients’ families.

Each Cavell Star Award winner receives a medal, presentation case and pin badge as well as invites to attend special Care & Cake parties next year, celebrating of the nation’s nursing professionals.

Receiving the award from her team put a real smile on Deborah’s face.

“It was absolutely lovely, I was very surprised,” she said.

“My nursing team are such a great bunch of dedicated, skilled and hard-working nurses.

“Working with people with learning disabilities can often be challenging as sometimes quite distressing things have happened to them, so to have such supportive colleagues around is vital.

“You come to work and do your job and don’t think about it but when you get an award like this you realise that people do value what you do.

“Sometimes, we are all a bit too British and we’re not very good at giving each other praise.

“It’s lovely that nurses are being recognised by their colleagues and that Cavell Nurses’ Trust has this unique way for nursing professionals to celebrate their team-mates.”

John Orchard, Chief Executive at Cavell Nurses’ Trust, added: “We know there are nursing professionals up and down the country who show exceptional care every day, often in

very difficult circumstances and sometimes when their own life is falling apart.

Cavell Nurses’ Trust is here for nurses when they’re in a crisis, so we are really excited that the awards are proving so successful at boosting morale for nursing teams working extremely hard in very challenging situations.”

Click here to nominate a nurse, midwife or HCA for a Cavell Star Award.