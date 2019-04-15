Scarborough Open Air Theatre announces its 10th concert of the summer - and they will rock you

The tenth concert for the summer 2019 summer season at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre has been announced.

The music of rock legends Queen is to be celebrated like never before as West End leading lady Kerry Ellis joins Scandinavian tribute stars Queen Machine for a fully orchestrated show at the theatre.

Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis will see Queen’s greatest hits performed by leading European tribute band Queen Machine accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra and conducted by Matthew Freeman, creating, say promoters, an unforgettable night of rock anthems.

This stunning show – which embarks on a full UK Tour in 2020 – will make its world premiere at Scarborough OAT on Saturday August 31.

The Scarborough Open Air Theatre show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “For fans of the incredible music of Queen this promises to be a must-see show. Brian May describes Kerry Ellis’s voice as ‘perfect’, and she’s long been associated with her versions of Queen tracks.

“Bringing together the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra with the powerhouse performances of Kerry and Queen Machine, to perform those iconic hits – We Will Rock You, Killer Queen, Somebody To Love, Barcelona and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody – promises to create a truly sensational celebration of one of the most iconic bands in musical history.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 19, via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).