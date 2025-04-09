Scarborough Padel stars John Fuller and Gillian Smail help England win 4 Nations Tournament in Leeds
Over 160 male and female players represented England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales at either open age, 40+, 50+ or 60+ in a round robin event.
In the Men's Over-60s John Fuller with partner Neil Baldwin played as number 1 seeds.
The pair won all three matches including a resounding win against the Scottish number 1 pair who are ranked 1 in the UK.
England Mens Over-60s won their age category.
Gilly, representing England at Ladies Over-50 level with partner Helen Cowlrick, played as second pair and won all three matches.
Unfortunately the number 1 pair were not so successful so England finished second in their category.
In the overall competition England came out victorious to take the trophy. Gilly and John were proud to represent England and help promote padel tennis in Scarborough.