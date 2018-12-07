Scarborough Paragon pay tribute to Stan Chadwick

Scarborough’s cycling community has paid tribute to Stan Chadwick, Paragon Cycling Club’s honorary life president, who passed away last week aged 102.

Chadwick, born and raised in Scarborough, was a co-founder of Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club in 1953.

He went on to be named honorary life president of the club and held many other titles during his life.

Elaine Ward, another long-serving Paragon member and official and friend of Chadwick, has paid tribute to the life of the club’s co-founder.

She said: “This is the end of an era.

“Stan was a true gentleman, who put a lot of time into the club and into cycling in Scarborough.

“He was a great ambassador of the sport and of sport in Scarborough too and we’ll all miss him.

“I have known Stan for 30 years and my partner knew him for 50 years, and he would always ask about the club and the younger riders every time I would see him.”

Chadwick’s funeral took place on Tuesday, with a procession of bicycles leading into the church.

Sir Gary Verity attended the service, as did professional cyclist James Gullen.

Steve Dodds, another Paragon member, added his tributes to Chadwick.

“Stan was a true gentleman,” added Dodds.

“He helped form the club in 1953 and was an enthusiastic cyclist himself.

“He was a source of knowledge and always helped the youngsters and passed on his wealth of experience to others. He will be sorely missed.”