Scarborough Police arrest wanted man who failed to attend court in Scotland

A wanted man who failed to attend court in Dumfries, Scotland has been arrested in Scarborough.

On Monday night PC Liam Cromack of Scarborough Police sighted a driver on a Honda Civic.

The man was driving along Seamer Road and attempted to evade the officer by quickly turning onto a side street and parking up out of sight.

Police managed to stop the driver whose car had an expired MOT and no vehicle excise licence.

The man was arrested and issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

He spent the night in custody before being collected by officers from Police Scotland today who will deliver him to the next available Scottish court.

The car was seized on behalf of the DVLA for having no tax.