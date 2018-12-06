Scarborough Police Inspector’s appeal over surge in anti-social behaviour from children

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Graeme Kynman is appealing to parents to know where their children are on an evening following an increase in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving children in Scarborough town centre,

Inspector Kynman said: “Both the police and the partner agencies we work with in Scarborough, have seen an increase in the number of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town centre that involve school age children.

“Reports range between youngsters being verbally abusive towards members of the public and shop owners in the local area.

“In some situations, due to the seriousness of the offence, police have had to arrest and detain some of the young people involved.

“We do not take this decision lightly, as we are well aware that being arrested and detained has serious consequences on young people’s future prospects and employment opportunities.

“However, this level of anti-social behaviour cannot be tolerated and police do have to take action to protect members of the public, who have done nothing to have this level of behaviour targeted at them.

“So I am today appealing to parents, carers and guardians – please be aware of where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing in the evening.

“Officers will always try to deal with crime and anti-social behaviour with a measured response that is proportionate to the circumstances.

“However, if your child is identified as committing crime or anti-social behaviour, police will take action to ensure that the local public is protected and our town centre is a safe place to visit.”