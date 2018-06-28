Scarborough Premier Inn recommended for approval despite 294 objections

A proposal for a new 105-bedroom Premier Inn hotel in Scarborough has been recommended for approval despite almost 300 objections being lodged against it.

The scheme is being put forward by Benchmark Leisure Ltd, which was the developer of Scarborough’s £14million Alpamare Water Park in Burniston Road.

The proposed hotel would sit in the car park of the water park, behind a pub.

Over the course of two public consultations, 294 letters of objection were lodged with Scarborough Borough Council. Five letters of support were also received.

A group, No to Premier Inn, was formed by local residents and guesthouse owners, who said the hotel would have a negative impact on the North Bay area and their businesses.

Despite the number of objections, Scarborough Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plans for the five-storey building when they meet on Thursday July 5.

The plans for the hotel have been altered since they were first lodged, with the building now having one room fewer and dropping one storey in height.

In the committee report planning officer, David Walker wrote in recommending approval: “The proposed development as submitted was not entirely acceptable, so the local planning authority acted positively and proactively by securing the submission of revised plans and additional information, which addressed the earlier concerns.”

However, the local objectors, many of whom are expected to attend the planning meeting to make their feelings known, say that the building is still too high and note that the number of parking spaces was also been reduced to just 46 when the plans were revised.

They fear this will lead to more people parking on residential streets nearby.

North Yorkshire County Council Highways has recommended that parking restrictions be put in place on residential streets near to the hotel site, however, this would leave residents having to purchase a £30 residents parking permit each year per car in order to park in their own road.

A spokesperson for Benchmark Leisure said: “We are very pleased that officers are strongly recommending this planning application be approved at next week’s Planning Committee.

"Throughout the planning process we have worked hard with officers and other consultees and amended the plans following their advice.

"These changes include reducing the maximum height of the building by a storey, altering the colours and materials to fit in with the local environment and offering funds for traffic management in the surrounding streets to ensure there will be no impact to neighbouring properties.

"Officers and statutory consulates have assessed all the information and plans submitted and concluded there are no grounds for refusal, hence the recommendation to approve these exciting plans.

"These proposals will complement the existing visitor accommodation in Scarborough and are a massive vote of confidence in the town, bringing major investment and around 30 new jobs.

"This builds on the successful regeneration of the whole North Bay area over recent years, ensuring it becomes a major visitor attraction and complementing the water park and approved cinema plans. We urge Councillors to approve these plans so we can deliver them as quickly as possible.”

Benchmark claims the hotel will provide accommodation for an estimated 39,000 overnight stays a year, with the potential to attract visitor spending of approximately £1.74 million to the local economy.