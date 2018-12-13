Scarborough Primary Schools Key Stage 2 Performance Tables 2018: How has your child's school performed?

Hackness Church of England (VC) Primary School led the way in Scarborough.
Hackness Church of England (VC) Primary School led the way in Scarborough.

Tables showing how well Scarborough's primary schools are performing following this year’s Key Stage 2 national curriculum tests - commonly known as SATs - have been published.

The figures were released this morning by the Department for Education (DfE), and show that 62% of North Yorkshire's pupils are meeting the expected standard, slipping below the 64% across England.

Hackness Church of England (VC) Primary School led the way in Scarborough and the surrounding area for pupils meeting the expected standard, at 100%, while 11% of their pupils were achieving a higher standard than expected.

See the full league table here

St. Peter's Roman Catholic Primary School came in next, with 77% at expected levels, and 26% achieving above the expected standard. Pupils at St. Peter's have also been found to be progressing at a well above average rate in reading and maths.

St Martin's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School also performed well, with 72% meeting a standard, and 15% exceeding it.

Scarborough's biggest primary school, Northstead, has progression levels sitting at well below average for reading, writing and maths. Fifty-eight percent of pupils at the school achieved the expected standard, with 4% exceeding it.

Gladstone Road saw its progression levels for reading, writing and maths at average levels, while achieving 48% of pupils at the expected standard, but only 5% above that.

At Friarage Community Primary School, only 26% met the expected standard, with just 5% being above that standard, while Barrowcliff School had only 33%, with none over the standard.

See the full league table here