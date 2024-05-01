Scarborough primary St Peter's VC Academy, achieves glowing Ofsted grade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This GOOD grade not only reflects the dedication of the school's pupils and staff, but also underlines the support from the parents and carers in fostering a vibrant learning community.

Executive Head, Andrew Krlic, expressed his delight in the school's achievement, stating, "I am very proud of our latest Ofsted report; it reflects the hard work that staff, pupils, and parents put in to make St Peter's a wonderful school community."

Ofsted recognised how well the school prioritised pupils' personal development, stating in their final report that “The Catholic ethos in the school ensures that pupils understand equality and celebrate difference. The personal, social, health and economic curriculum is carefully planned and taught to ensure pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain. This includes understanding healthy relationships and how to stay safe online. Pupils know how to keep healthy.”

As St Peter's VC Academy celebrates this deserved recognition, it stands alongside fellow Trust school St George’s primary in Scarborough as examples of educational ambition and inclusive cultures.

With sights now set firmly on the future, both schools remain dedicated to further nurturing the minds, hearts, and spirits of their pupils and working together with parents, carers and the wider community to help the children to reach their full potential and make a positive difference in the world.