News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Scarborough property suffers 60 per cent smoke damage after hob left on in kitchen

Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey were called to a property in the town yesterday after smoke was seen issuing from an attic window.
By Louise Perrin
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST
Fire crews were called to the incident on Hoxton Road yesterday afternoonFire crews were called to the incident on Hoxton Road yesterday afternoon
Fire crews were called to the incident on Hoxton Road yesterday afternoon

Firefighters were called to the incident on Hoxton Road, Scarborough at 2.39pm on Thursday afternoon (August 24).

The smoke was due to a fire in the kitchen, caused by a hob which was left on.

The room of origin suffered approximately 20 per cent fire damage, and there was 60 per cent smoke damage to the rest of property.

Crews used four breathing aparatus, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation fan and small tools.

Related topics:ScarboroughFiley