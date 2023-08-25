Scarborough property suffers 60 per cent smoke damage after hob left on in kitchen
Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey were called to a property in the town yesterday after smoke was seen issuing from an attic window.
By Louise Perrin
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST
Firefighters were called to the incident on Hoxton Road, Scarborough at 2.39pm on Thursday afternoon (August 24).
The smoke was due to a fire in the kitchen, caused by a hob which was left on.
The room of origin suffered approximately 20 per cent fire damage, and there was 60 per cent smoke damage to the rest of property.
Crews used four breathing aparatus, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation fan and small tools.