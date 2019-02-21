Scarborough ref George Roberts lands fourth official role for England encounter

Scarborough referee George Roberts was on international duty this week.

Roberts was selected as fourth official for England Under-16s’4-0 UEFA Development League win over France at St George’s Park.

Roberts, 22, said: “It was a great experience.

“The game was fast-paced and very enjoyable to be a part of it with some very talented footballers from big clubs in England and France.

“The group of officials were selected from the FA Core Centre of Referee Excellence.

“We got good feedback after the game too, which was also pleasing.”

Roberts was quickly back to his roots as he took the whistle for Wednesday night’s District Cup semi-final between Edgehill and West Pier at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

He will be running the line at Queensgate this Saturday as Bridlington Town host Handsworth Parramore in the NCEL Premier Division.